Nagpur violence: Bulldozer action begins to demolish key accused Fahim Khan's illegal house | VIDEO Nagpur violence: This comes after violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

Nagpur violence: Civic authorities in Nagpur on Monday carried out the demolition of illegal portions of a house belonging to Fahim Khan, a key accused in the recent communal violence that rocked the city on March 17. Khan, who has been booked under sedition charges, is a prominent leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP) and is among over 100 people arrested in connection with the violence.

According to officials, the demolition was executed after Khan failed to comply with a notice issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), which flagged multiple violations. The notice cited the absence of an approved building plan and other construction-related lapses.

The property, located in Sanjay Bagh Colony within the Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, is registered under the name of Khan's wife. Despite receiving the NMC's warning, no corrective action was taken which prompted authorities to move forward with the removal of unauthorized structures, news agency PTI reported citing sources. MDP city chief Khan is currently lodged in a jail.

What did Maharashtra's Police's Cyber cell say?

Earlier, Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell said that one of the accused in the Nagpur violence "edited and circulated videos" and "glorified violence" on social media, which led to the riots spreading in various parts of the city. "He (Faheem Khan) edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos," cyber cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani told the media.

The violence erupted on March 17, after rumours spread that a ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The clashes resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, injured.

