Nagpur Municipal Corporation uses 'Deewaar' poster to urge people to stop spitting on walls

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation used Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue from the movie 'Deewar' in order to give a befitting reply to those spitting in public places.

The C-20 meeting which will be held in Nagpur on March 20 and 21 under the G-20 meeting, for which Nagpur has been fully prepared. There is a lot of decoration done on the walls of Nagpur. In order to keep people from destroying these decorations a poster of Nagpur Municipal Corporation has become a hot topic.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has tried to make people aware by writing the dialogue of the film Deewar in this post. The Metropolitan Municipality has written in its post the dialogue filmed between Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in the film Deewar.

The poster reads, "I have orange barfi from Nagpur, savji masala hai, tarri poha hai, what do you have?" In response to which it was written - "I have tobacco in my mouth." After this, Nagpur Municipal Corporation wrote in a unique way on the poster, "Don't spit on the wall."

Fine for spitting in public places

Sharing this poster, Nagpur Municipal Corporation wrote, Do not spit in public places. Spitting in public places is not a good practice, so avoid doing it. Nagpur Municipal Corporation will charge Rs 200 if you are caught spitting."

