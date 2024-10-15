Nagpur: 4 students, staying in hostel, swept away in canal, search operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The authorities launch a search operation in the lake

Four children were swept away in the canal in the Bori area of ​​Ramtek, Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday. All four students were living in the Indira Gandhi hostel of Indira Gandhi Vidya Mandir and Junior College, Ghoti Chowki Bori, on Tumsar road, about 10 km from Ramtek, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Most of the students went to their native villages due to continuous holidays on Dussehra, Sunday and Dhammachakra Pravartan day and a few children were staying at the hostel when the incident happened. Out of the remaining students, eight students went to take a bath in the Pench canal located behind the school.

Five students jumped into the canal. Due to not being able to estimate the flow of water, they started sweeping away. One of them managed to save himself. Three students, who stood on the bank of the canal, called locals for help.

Class 11 class student Mandeep Avinash Patil, Class 7 student Anant Yogesh Sambre, Class 8 student Mayank Kunal Meshram and Class 9 student Mayur Khushal Bangre were swept away in the canal.

Later, the police personnel and other officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. The divers resorted to search operation at the canal.

