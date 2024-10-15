Bahraich violence: Internet suspended, 30 rioters in custody | Key details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bahraich: Motorbikes burnt following Sunday night violence during goddess Durga idol immersion, in Bahraich.

Tension has risen in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, following the murder of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga idol immersion procession. Violent protests followed, resulting in arson, barricades and calls for justice. Internet services were suspended and tight security was put in place to contain the violence.

Funeral of youth sparks protests

The funeral of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was shot dead in a communal clash in Bahraich, turned violent. Hundreds of people carrying sticks joined the procession demanding justice. Shops and cars caught fire as the crisis escalated.

"My son has died. We want justice," Mishra's mother, Munni Devi, told PTI Videos.

BJP MLA Mahsi Sureshwar Singh said, "The last rites of Ram Gopal have been performed by his family members."

"He got married just four months ago. His family wants strict action against those responsible for his death," the MLA told PTI.

Arrests and raids amid rising tensions

So far, three people have been arrested and 30 people have been detained. Police are on a raid to nab Salman, the prime accused in Mishra's murder. Tight security, including PAC, CRPF, and RAF troops, have been deployed to restore order.

Demands for justice and compensation

The Mishra family is calling for stern action against political leaders. The protesters demanded demolition of the accused’s house and compensation to the victim’s family. The BJP and opposition parties have been engaged in a political battle over the incident.

Government response and security measures

Top UP officials were rushed to Bahraich and internet activities were suspended to avoid spreading misinformation. The situation is tense but out of control, with heavy security across the region.

