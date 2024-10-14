CM Yogi to meet family of man killed in Bahraich violence, heavy security deployed, over 30 miscreants held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday (October 15) meet the family of the man who was shot dead during the procession for Goddess Durga idol immersion in Bahraich on Sunday, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh from the Mahsi constituency said. This comes after a man, identified as Ram Gopal Mishra, was killed in the Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar area where a dispute occurred over the immersion of Durga idol, leading to stone-pelting and gunfire.

BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh said that CM Yogi has assured strict action against those responsible for the violence, as well as against the police officers who were negligent. He added, "The Chief Minister may meet the victim’s family in Lucknow on Tuesday."

Singh mentioned that he would be present during the meeting between CM Yogi and the victim’s family in Lucknow. He confirmed that SHO Suresh Kumar Verma of Hardi Police Station and the in-charge of the concerned police post have been suspended. He further stated that the investigation is ongoing and strict action will be taken against the officers who showed negligence.

Security ramped up in the region

The government said that the situation is under control, violence has been halted, and the search for miscreants has been intensified.

Police and security forces are keeping a close watch across Bahraich, the government said.

Key points

12 companies of PAC, 2 companies of CRPF, 1 company of RAF, and police forces from the Gorakhpur zone have taken charge in Bahraich.

The administration and police have appealed to the public to stay cautious of rumors and misleading information.

To improve the situation, 4 IPS officers, 2 ASPs, and 4 COs have been deployed.

Following the Chief Minister's orders, ADG (Law and Order) and the Home Secretary have reached ground zero.

The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation in Bahraich and has instructed officials to ensure that not a single miscreant escapes.

So far, more than 30 miscreants have been detained, FIRs have been filed against 10 individuals, and 4 have been named.

