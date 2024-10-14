BJP hints at conspiracy behind Baharaich violence, says 'Some powers want to weaken India'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi

As the situation remains evolving in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich after the killing of a man during the religious procession, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hinted at a conspiracy behind the incident. BJP Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that there is a need to understand whose power has increased such incidents are on the rise.

He was asked about the Bahraich incident to which he said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has clearly said that strict actions will be taken. He added, "Whose power has increased in the last few months that such incidents are on the rise?" Making a veiled attack on Congress, Trivedi said, "Some people were saying that power has increased, who were they?"

"Who are these powers that want to weaken Bharat?" asked BJP leader Trivedi. He also urged people to see incidents like train derailment bids, and threat mail among others as a part of the single conspiracy and not as isolated events.