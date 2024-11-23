Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar, whose NCP will clinch the seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election Results Live

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Counting for votes for the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency seat will begin at 8 am on November 23. It is one of the main constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly, which came into existence in 2009 and Nationalist Congress Party (undivided NCP)'s Jitendra Awhad has been clinching the seat since its inception. In the 2024 Assembly elections, it has become more interesting as the major competition for the seat is between both the NCPs, one led by Sharad Pawar and the other one by Ajit Pawar. From the Sharad Pawar's faction, Jitendra Awhad was fielded again to take on Najeeb Mulla from the Ajit Pawar's camp. Not only this, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has nominated Sushant Suryarao, adding further competition to the race.

Live updates:

Counting for votes begin for the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly. As per the initial trends, BJP is leading with 50 seats while Congress is ahead on 31 seats.

As per the initial trends for 150 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is leading on 83 seats while the Congress alliance is ahead on 67.

Mumbra-Kalwa is located in the Thane district and its constituency seat number is 149. The total voter turnout in the recently held Assembly elections stood at 52.15 per cent.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2009 Assembly election, Jitendra Awhad first claimed victory in Mumbra-Kalwa, defeating the Shiv Sena candidate by 15,689 votes. His margin increased to 47,683 votes in 2014, and further to 75,639 votes in 2019. It will be interesting to see the results of this Assembly election as he faced the candidate from the NCP of Ajit Pawar, Najeeb Mulla.