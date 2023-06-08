Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mumbai: Woman killed, body chopped into pieces similar to Shraddha Walkar case; live-in-partner arrested

In yet another shocking incident that unfolded in Mumbai, a woman was murdered brutally in the city's Mira road. According to the police, the 56-year-old accused, the live-in partner of the victim, has been detained who allegedly killed the woman and chopped her body into pieces.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years. On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat. The police said the accused used to grind the victim's body pieces into a mixer.

The woman was hacked to death

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale confirmed that a body of a woman, who had been cut into pieces, has been recovered from a society in the Mira Road area. "Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway," he added.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

It should be mentioned here that several such incidents have been reported in the country since the infamous Shraddha Walkar murder case surfaced last year. Shraddha was killed by her live-in partner Aftab, who chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight in May 2022.

In another similar kind of murder, a man killed his aunt, chopped her body into pieces and dumped them at different places along the Delhi highway in Jaipur in December 2022. The man later informed the police about her missing aunt and started looking for her along with other relatives, police informed.

