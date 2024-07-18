Mumbai rains: Parts of city receive heavy showers amid IMD alerts, several areas waterlogged

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai receives heavy showers, residents complain of waterlogging.

Mumbai rains: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since early morning today (July 18), leading to waterlogging in some parts the city. Residents complained that low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion were waterlogged, due to which traffic slowed down. Mumbai has been experiencing a heavy downpour since Thursday morning, with many parts of the city getting waterlogged, causing traffic congestion.

However, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was no report of waterlogging. The Western Railway and Central Railway said local trains were running normally. But some commuters claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 10-15 minutes. A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said no bus route was diverted anywhere in the city and suburbs due to the rain.

In the last 24 hours, the Central Region of Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 83 mm, followed by the Eastern Suburbs at 45 mm and then the Western Suburbs at 39 mm. Mumbai's Colaba area received the most rainfall at 51.8 mm, followed by Santacruz at 27 mm.Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Maharastra during the next 3-4 hours, as per the IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai, the official said. Thee will be a high tide of 3.78 metres in the Arabian Sea at 10.03 am and another one of 3.23 metres at 9.35 pm, he said.

"Dadar station, Parel, Hindmata are currently waterlogged. Please travel safely. The route from east to west (Dadar, Prabhadevi , Lower Parel) bridges are jammed. People travelling from Borivali or Thane to Mumbai please take care," X user @MotorMouth786 said in a post.

After light rainfall over the last two-three days, the intensity picked up since Wednesday evening, with more showers in the island city compared to suburbs. In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, the island city recorded an average 83 mm rainfall, eastern parts 45 mm and western areas 39 mm downpour, the civic official said. The IMD in its forecast for 24 hours from 8 am on Thursday said, "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places."

