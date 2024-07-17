Caught on camera: Woman accidentally falls to death from third floor of building in Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A file image of the deceased woman Gudiya Devi.

In a tragic incident, a woman died after falling from the third floor of a building while having fun with her friends in Maharashtra. According to the information, the incident occurred in the Vikas Naka area of Dombivli in Mumbai and the deceased has been identified as Gudiya Devi. A man was also about to fall with her, but he was saved somehow. The Manpada Police are currently investigating the matter.

As per the information, there is a building named 'Globe State' in the Vikas Naka area of Dombivli East. Gudiya Devi worked as a cleaner in an office in this building. She lived in the Pisvali area of Dombivli East and had a son and a daughter. Gudiya was on the third floor of the building with her friends and sitting on the edge of the third floor when the incident took place.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

CCTV footage of incident surfaces

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced showing the woman's colleague, Bunty, arrived and started having fun with her. Other people were also present there. In the course of their fun, Bunty's hand touched Gudiya, causing her to fall directly from the third floor. In fact, Bunty had put his arm around Gudiya's neck, causing her to lose balance.

The video further shows Bunty also losing his balance but somehow managed to save himself. According to the police, a team reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident. They have also begun further investigation into the matter.

(Report by Sushil Sharma)

ALSO READ: Noida: 14-year-old falls to death from 22nd floor of high-rise, police suspect suicide