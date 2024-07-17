Mumbai-based reel star Anvi Kamdar dies after falling into gorge while making video

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
     
The art of reel making brought fame and adulation for Mumbai-based chartered accountant Anvi Kamdar, but it also proved fatal in the end as she died during a shoot.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Raigad (Maharashtra) Updated on: July 17, 2024 23:54 IST
Anvi Kamdar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anvi Kamdar

Mumbai-based chartered accountant Anvi Kamdar died after falling into a gorge while making a video in Maharashtra's Raigad district.  The 27-year-old reel star fell into the 300 feet deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in adjoining Raigad district, Maharashtra. 

She was on a monsoon outing with seven friends when the incident happened. Police official said on Wednesday said Kamdar, a resident of Mumbai's Mulund area, had come to the picturesque waterfall for an outing with her friends amid rains.

While making a video of the scenic surroundings, she slipped and fell into the gorge, he said.

On being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers reached the spot and rushed her to nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the official.

Kamdar was a chartered accountant by profession and a social media influencer who was known for making reels.

(With PTI inputs)

