Mumbai-based reel star Anvi Kamdar dies after falling into gorge while making video

Mumbai-based chartered accountant Anvi Kamdar died after falling into a gorge while making a video in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The 27-year-old reel star fell into the 300 feet deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in adjoining Raigad district, Maharashtra.

She was on a monsoon outing with seven friends when the incident happened. Police official said on Wednesday said Kamdar, a resident of Mumbai's Mulund area, had come to the picturesque waterfall for an outing with her friends amid rains.

While making a video of the scenic surroundings, she slipped and fell into the gorge, he said.

On being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers reached the spot and rushed her to nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the official.

Kamdar was a chartered accountant by profession and a social media influencer who was known for making reels.

