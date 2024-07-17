Karnataka govt puts reservation bill for Kannadigas in private firms on hold amid outrage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar

The Congress-led government in Karnataka put on hold the reservation bill for Kannadigas in private firms amid outrage on Wednesday.

"The bill approved by the cabinet to provide reservation for Kannadigas in private sector organizations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold. This will be revisited and decided in the coming days," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X.

The bill will be discussed in detail in the next Cabinet meeting and a decision will be taken, the CMO said.

The Congress government in Karnataka went on the defensive after an aggressive push for a '70 per cent reservation' for Kannadigas in the private sector operating in the state following a severe backlash from business honchos and tech tycoons.