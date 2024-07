Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV BSP worker slaps party's Rajya Sabha MP.

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker slapped the party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam in Maharashtra. According to reports, the BSP worker slapped the MP in front of a massive crowd when the party's national executive meeting was taking place.

Reports have surfaced that the BSP worker was not happy with the party's ticket distribution during the Lok Sabha elections.

