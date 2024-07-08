Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in city, high tide in sea

Mumbai rains LIVE: As Mumbai continues to face heavy rainfall, normal life has been severely disrupted with extensive traffic jams and disruptions to both train and BEST bus services caused by widespread waterlogging throughout the city. Several express trains had their routes altered, while some were cancelled altogether. Delays were also reported on Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban trains due to waterlogging on tracks. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall until July 10, with heavy rain anticipated for today.