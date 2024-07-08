Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in city, high tide in sea

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in an X post said, "Life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains everywhere. There is a traffic jam on the road and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon. I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert.

Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate."