Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in city, high tide in sea

Monday, July 08, 2024
     
Mumbai rains LIVE: Severe rainfall in Mumbai and its surrounding areas has led to significant disruptions in daily routines, including road waterlogging and impacts on train and other transportation services. Stay informed with the latest updates on Mumbai's current rainfall situation.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Mumbai Updated on: July 08, 2024 12:09 IST
Mumbai rains, IMD
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai rains

Mumbai rains LIVE: As Mumbai continues to face heavy rainfall, normal life has been severely disrupted with extensive traffic jams and disruptions to both train and BEST bus services caused by widespread waterlogging throughout the city. Several express trains had their routes altered, while some were cancelled altogether. Delays were also reported on Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban trains due to waterlogging on tracks.  In order to avoid inconvenience to students, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall until July 10, with heavy rain anticipated for today.

 

 

Live updates :Mumbai rain

  • Jul 08, 2024 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Shinde directs all emergency agencies to be on high alert

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in an X post said, "Life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains everywhere. There is a traffic jam on the road and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon. I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert.

    Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate."

  • Jul 08, 2024 12:07 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Failure of government: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on waterlogging in Mumbai

    On waterlogging in Mumbai after heavy rains, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "...The mindset of the Maharashtra government was of corruption, of ending the democratic system. The people of Mumbai are suffering the consequences of that today. This is the failure of the government. Now you (Maharashtra CM) will go to the spot and do a photo session, what is the benefit of this?..."

  • Jul 08, 2024 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Train Services between CSMT-Thane restored

    Train Services on Main line Down & Up Fast line between CSMT - Thane restored at a restricted speed. Mail Express trains are also being moved.

  • Jul 08, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    27 flights diverted

    Rainfall also impacted Mumbai airport, leading to the diversion of 27 flights. Airport operations were halted from 2:20 to 3:40 at night, with flights being redirected to cities such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    All schools, colleges in Mumbai to remain closed for second session

    In view of this, as a precautionary measure and to avoid inconvenience to students, all BMC schools, government schools, and private medium schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed for the second session as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Additionally, at 1:57 PM today, there will be a 4.40 m high tide in the sea.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Commuters queue up for bus as local trains are not functioning in Harbour Line

    Commuters queue up for bus as local trains are not functioning in Harbour Line from Panvel to CSMT due to waterlogging.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani monitoring situation personally from disaster control room

    BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani monitoring the situation personally from the disaster control room. 

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:19 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vehicles partially submerged in water as streets in the Chunnabhati area of Mumbai

    Vehicles partially submerged in water as streets in the Chunnabhati area of Mumbai are waterlogged due to heavy rains.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Pedestrian underpasses waterlogged

     The pedestrian underpass at Vile Parle East is waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Waterlogged railway tracks between Wadala and GTB stations

    Mumbai: Waterlogged railway tracks between Wadala and GTB stations.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Buses, cars and other vehicles operate on waterlogged roads in Kurla area of Mumbai

    Buses, cars and other vehicles operate on waterlogged roads in Kurla area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    High tide to hit Mumbai at 2 pm

    Around 2 pm, a high tide may hit Mumbai, with waves expected to reach up to 15 feet (about 4.4 meters) in height. If heavy rain persists during this period, it could lead to significant waterlogging and traffic issues in many low-lying areas of the city.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Suburban trains running late

    The Western Railway has informed that Suburban trains are running upto 10 minutes late as water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar. "Suburban trains are running upto 10 minutes late as water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar due to heavy rains. High-capacity water pumps are being used to drain water away from the railway tracks," said Western Railway.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BEST buses diverted

    Due to waterlogging triggered by rain in Mumbai, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, said the bus transport.  

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vistara issues advisory for travellers to Mumbai Airport

    Vistara airline said heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport on Monday due to weather conditions. “Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” it said.

     

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Schools, colleges shut for 1st session

    The BMC declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students. "The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai receive 300 mm rainfall overnight

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said that Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai University cancel all exams of CDOE

    The University of Mumbai in an X post said, "This is to inform you that due to the heavy rains, all the exams of CDOE (formerly IDOL) scheduled on 8th July 2024 in the first half, i.e., from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, have been postponed. The new date for these exams will be 13th July 2024. The time and venue will remain the same."

  • Jul 08, 2024 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Repercussions on Mail/Express/Passenger Trains

    Due to waterlogging at various locations in the Mumbai division on July 8, 2024, there are impacts on mail/express trains.

    Short Originate

    • 20706 (CSMT-J) JCO 08/07/2024 SHORT ORIGINATE EX. KALYAN SCH DEP AT 14:17 HRS. ON 08/07/2024

    Short terminate

    • 20705 (J - CAMT) JCO 08.07.2024 SHORT TERMIATE AT. KYN. ON 08/07/2024.

    Reschedule

    • 12167 OF DATE 07.07.2024 (SCH DEP 22:45) RE-RE/SCH AT 15:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.
    • 12141 OF DATE 07.07.2024 (SCH DEP 23:35) RE-RE/SCH AT 12:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.
    • 12165 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 06:00) RE/SCH AT 14:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.
    • 15017 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 06:35) RE/SCH AT 11:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.
    • 12171 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 07:55) RE/SCH AT 13:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.
    • 14313 OF DATE 08.08.2024 (SCH DEP 08:05) RE/SCH AT 16:00 ON DATE 08.07.2024.
  • Jul 08, 2024 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Train services on main line down and up fast line between CSMT-Thane suspended

    Mumbai: Due to water logging at various places, train services on the main line down and up fast line between CSMT - Thane is suspended. However, down and up slow lines are running. Harbour line services are temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati, said Central Railways.

  • Jul 08, 2024 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Several trains cancelled

    Amid heavy downpours in Mumbai and its suburbs, the train services were affected due to waterlogging on the tracks and railway stations. Several express trains were short originated from alternate stations and a few others were cancelled. The timing of some trains has been changed and suburban local train services are also affected due to rain. READ

    Following trains stand cancelled: 

    • 12110 MMR-CSMT
    • 11010 PUNE-CSMT
    • 12124 PUNE-CSMT DECCAN
    • 11007 PUNE-CSMT DECCAN
    • 12127 CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXPRESS
    • 11009 CSMT-PUNE SINGHAD EXP
    • 12123 CSMT-PUNE DECCAN Queen EXP
    • 11008 PUNE-CSMT DECCAN EXP
    • 12128 PUNE-CSMT INTERCITY EXPRESS
  • Jul 08, 2024 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai till July 10

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain will continue in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the next 3 days till July 10.

     

  • Jul 08, 2024 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDRF deploy teams to avert flood-like situation

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams after heavy rain was reported in several parts of the city. The teams have been deployed in Thane, Vasai ( Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg. NDRF said it has also deployed three regular teams at Andheri and one team at Nagpur.

     

  • Jul 08, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Commuters face trouble as traffic movement is disrupted due to waterlogged roads in Sion area of Mumbai

    Commuters face trouble as traffic movement is disrupted due to waterlogged roads in Sion area of Mumbai due to heavy rains. READ

  • Jul 08, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Severely waterlogged streets and railway track in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai

    Severely waterlogged streets and railway track in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai, as the city is marred by heavy rains.

