Mumbai rains: CM Shinde chairs high-level meeting, urges people to avoid unnecessary movement

Mumbai rains: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state and appealed to the people of the city to avoid unnecessary movement amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city. He also directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert.

CM Shinde took stock of the heavy rain situation in Mumbai by chairing a meeting at Mantralaya and visiting the control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

CM Shinde chairs meeting

At Mantralaya, state minister for Relief and Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Anil Patil was also present. After attending the meeting at Mantralaya, Shinde went to the disaster department control room at the civic headquarters and reviewed the situation.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement, "Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is chairing a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room to review the flood situation in the state and Mumbai due to heavy rains. Mumbai Guardian Minister MP Lodha, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil and others are present."

Traffic has resumed on all roads: CM

Addressing a press conference, CM Eknath Shinde said that the traffic has resumed on all roads and the senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city.

“Traffic has resumed on all roads. Senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, and BMC are on alert. Traffic is running on Eastern and Western highways and all railway lines. NDRF teams have reached all three coastal districts in the state. Army, Navy and Air Force are also on alert,” he said.

CM directs all emergency agencies to be on high alert

In an X post CM Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains. He said, "There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon."

"I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate," CM Shinde added.

In response to heavy rains and a high tide warning, the BMC has urged citizens to disregard rumors and instead contact its control numbers for emergency assistance. The BMC's disaster management control room is actively monitoring developments, with senior officials and ward-level staff deployed in the field.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Additionally, there will be a 4.40 m high tide in the sea.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday. The city is expected to receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said that Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 per cent of the average annual rain during the same period.

