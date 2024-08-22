Mumbai railway commuter organisations hold 'wear your white' protest: Check key demands

Demanding reformation in the local train services, over 10 prominent railway commuter organisations in Mumbai are holding “Wear Your White” protest on Thursday. "The protest is aimed at demanding immediate action on five critical issues affecting the city’s lifeline" Siddhesh Desai secretary of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said.
The protesters have also urged the Mumbai locals to join in the agitation which will not impact the operations of local train services,
Siddhesh Desai added that the commuters have long expressed frustration over the perceived bias of railway authorities towards Mail and Express trains at the expense of the local train network, which serves millions of Mumbaikars daily. He added that the protest seeks to bring attention to the dire need for reforms that prioritise the local train services during peak hours and call for the expedited completion of long-stalled projects.
What are their key demands?
- The key demands of the protesters includes, priority for local trains especially during rush hours.
- They also that the preference should be given to suburban trains over Mail- Express trains, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.
- They want to stop the operation of Mail and Express on the tracks constructed under MUTP (Mumbai Urban Transport Project) for local trains, especially on the Kurla to Kalyan and Thane to Diva routes.
- They want the timely operation of suburban local trains and increased suburban services.
- They want the proper use of the fifth and sixth lines to segregate long-distance and suburban trains.
- Their other demand is setting up of a unified transport body for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
- They also highlighted the urgent need to complete several railway projects related to the suburban railway.