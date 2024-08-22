Mumbai railway commuter organisations hold 'wear your white' protest: Check key demands

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rail commuters hold 'Wear Your White' protest in Mumbai. (Representational Image)

Demanding reformation in the local train services, over 10 prominent railway commuter organisations in Mumbai are holding “Wear Your White” protest on Thursday. "The protest is aimed at demanding immediate action on five critical issues affecting the city’s lifeline" Siddhesh Desai secretary of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said.

The protesters have also urged the Mumbai locals to join in the agitation which will not impact the operations of local train services,

Siddhesh Desai added that the commuters have long expressed frustration over the perceived bias of railway authorities towards Mail and Express trains at the expense of the local train network, which serves millions of Mumbaikars daily. He added that the protest seeks to bring attention to the dire need for reforms that prioritise the local train services during peak hours and call for the expedited completion of long-stalled projects.

What are their key demands?