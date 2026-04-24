Mumbai Police arrest 11 MNS leaders amid Marathi language row targeting auto drivers

Mumbai:

In a significant move, the Mumbai Police has arrested 11 leaders of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), including Nayan Kadam, Kunal Maindkar and Kiran Nakashe. The arrests were made following allegations that the party workers created a disturbance over the Marathi language issue in Mumbai. As per the information, all the detained leaders were taken to Shatabdi Hospital for mandatory medical examinations before further legal procedures.

What triggered the clash?

According to Senior Police Inspector Harish Gawali, the incident took place during an interaction programme organised in Dahisar by Ram Yadav for auto rickshaw drivers. Political leader Sanjay Nirupam attended the event, which led to strong objections from the MNS. The party alleged that the gathering was an attempt to influence non-Marathi auto drivers.

Following the confrontation, the police registered an FIR against all 11 accused, including Kadam, Maindkar, and Nakashe. The arrested individuals will be produced before the Borivali Court on the next day.

Charges filed against the accused

The FIR includes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), such as Sections 189(2), 191(3), 191(2), 190, 125, 324(4), and 115(2). Additionally, charges have been applied under Sections 135 and 37(1)(A) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Marathi language requirement sparks political tensions

Mumbai authorities recently mandated that all auto drivers must learn Marathi, a decision that has triggered sharp political reactions. The MNS, which has long championed the Marathi pride agenda, has taken to the streets in support of the rule. Meanwhile, several North Indian leaders have begun holding meetings to explain the importance of the Marathi language to auto drivers and requested additional time for them to learn it. This move has angered the MNS. The party stated that "anyone who cannot speak Marathi should not drive an auto because these migrant drivers misbehave with Marathi-speaking customers."

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