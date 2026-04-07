Maharashtra govt mandates Marathi test for auto and taxi drivers as permit review begins in Mira Bhayandar

Mumbai:

A large-scale verification drive for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers has begun in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar, where authorities are examining permits and domicile certificates while also introducing a compulsory Marathi language test. The initiative, launched as a pilot project, aims to curb irregularities in the issuance of transport licences and will gradually expand across the state. More than 12,000 registered auto and taxi drivers operating in Mira Road and Bhayandar are undergoing a phased review of their permits and domicile documents. Alongside document verification, drivers are required to take a Marathi language assessment to demonstrate their proficiency in reading, writing and speaking.

What did the transport minister say?

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the review was initiated following a complaint by Narendra Mehta -- BJP MLA from Mira Bhayandar. Mehta had informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about large-scale irregularities in issuing licences, badges and permits. He alleged that newly arrived migrants in the region were being granted transport permits hastily without proper scrutiny.

Statewide impact expected after Maharashtra Day

Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs have nearly 2.8 lakh auto rickshaw permits and about 20,000 taxi permits, collectively supporting around 5 lakh drivers working in different shifts. In the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, this number rises close to 4 lakh drivers. The ongoing verification campaign in the twin suburbs will continue until May 1 (Maharashtra Day). The RTO will submit its report after the drive concludes. Based on the findings of this pilot project, similar checks and tests are expected to be implemented across the entire state.

Marathi proficiency test now compulsory

During the verification exercise, the RTO is closely examining domicile certificates, which are issued only after 15 years of residence in Maharashtra. Drivers must also take a written and oral Marathi language test. Those who fail any part of the assessment may face suspension of their licences and permits.

As part of the test, drivers are required to write a few paragraphs in Marathi. This requirement is rooted in Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which was amended in November 2019 to strengthen the language proficiency norms. Earlier, a certificate from a Marathi language expert was sufficient, but drivers must now prove their competence directly. "This verification drive has been launched following MLA Narendra Mehta’s complaint. Drivers will have to undergo document checks and take the Marathi test. After the report is submitted on Maharashtra Day, the same model will be implemented across the state," Minister Sarnaik added.

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