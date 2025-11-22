Advertisement
  3. Mumbai: One dead, two critical after chemical leak in Andheri; NDRF on alert

Mumbai: One dead, two critical after chemical leak in Andheri; NDRF on alert

Mumbai chemical leak: The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call about a chemical leak at 4.55 pm in the Bhangarwadi area in Andheri East following which it deployed its team. Later, three people were rushed to a hospital, but one of them was declared dead by officials.

Reported BySaket Rai  Edited ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

At least one person was killed and two others were hospitalised following a chemical leak in a three-storey building at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Andheri East in Mumbai, said officials on Saturday evening. 

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had received a call about a chemical leak at 4.55 pm in the Bhangarwadi area in Andheri East following which it deployed its team. Later, three people were rushed to a hospital, but one of them was declared dead by officials. 

