Thane tragedy: Four dead after high speed collision on Ambernath flyover, Shiv Sena leader's wife hurt | Video

On Friday evening (November 21) around 7:00 pm, a horrific accident occurred on the Ambernath flyover in Thane district of Maharashtra, connecting Ambernath East and West. A Tata Nexon car, travelling from Ambernath West towards East, suddenly lost control and collided with multiple motorcycles coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that four people, including the car driver, died at the scene, and four others were seriously injured. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera that has since gone viral on social media.

Among the deceased are Lok Sabha Sena leader Pramod Chaubey’s driver and three local residents. Chaubey’s wife, Suman Chaubey, who was in the car at the time and is contesting municipal elections from the Shiv Sena (Shinde group), was also injured. She suffered injuries to her hands and other parts of the body and was rescued from the car by local residents who broke the glass to get her out. She is currently under medical care.

Conflicting local claims over cause of accident

Some locals allege the driver suffered a sudden heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and accelerate uncontrollably. Others suspect that the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. However, the police have not confirmed either claim and are continuing the investigation.

Police response and current status

Senior police inspector Shabbir Ahmed from Ambernath police station confirmed the deaths of four people and serious injuries to four others. One injured individual is admitted to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital and three others have been transferred to a hospital in Dombivli. Postmortems have been ordered for the victims whose bodies were sent to Ulhasnagar. Identification of the deceased and injured is ongoing as the investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

The flyover remained under police supervision late into the night with traffic gradually returning to normal conditions.

FIR filed in Ambernath road accident

An FIR has been registered against the driver, Lakshman Shinde, in connection with the tragic Ambernath flyover accident. The police are currently investigating the exact circumstances leading to the incident and how the driver lost control over the vehicle. The accident claimed the lives of four individuals, while four others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Authorities are continuing their inquiry to determine the precise cause of the crash.

Reports suggest that Shinde may have suffered a sudden heart attack while driving, resulting in the car losing control and colliding with multiple motorcycles on the flyover. This catastrophic loss of control led to the fatal collision and injuries among several people at the site. This case remains under active investigation by the Ambernath police to uncover detailed facts behind this devastating event.