Newborn found dead inside dustbin at Mumbai Airport's toilet, probe on

Mumbai crime: A newborn baby's body was found in a trash bin at the Mumbai Airport restroom on March 25 (Tuesday). The body was discovered around 10:30 pm last night, after which the airport security and the nearby police station were contacted. The police took the baby into their custody and rushed it to the hospital, where doctors declared the newborn dead upon examination.

Mumbai's Sahar Police have filed a case against an unidentified person and have started an investigation to find out who abandoned the child.

More details are awaited in this regard.