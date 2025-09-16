Mumbai monorail services suspended indefinitely from Sep 20 amid recurring technical issues As many as 17 passengers were evacuated after a monorail was halted in Wadala area due to a technical glitch on Monday. However, it continued with its onward journey after the issue was fixed.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has suspended Mumbai's monorail services from September 20 till further notice for system upgradation work. The decision has been taken amid recurring technical failures and operational issues.

As many as 17 passengers were evacuated after a monorail was halted in Wadala area due to a technical glitch on Monday. However, it continued with its onward journey after the issue was fixed.

Officials confirmed that the disruption happened due to a power supply failure. Passengers from the stopped train were moved to another monorail that came from Chembur. The Fire Brigade also arrived to help with safety measures. According to officials, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Second major suspension since inauguration

The Mumbai Monorail will experience a full shutdown for the second time since starting operations. Previously, the system remained non-operational for almost nine months following a fire incident involving an empty train near Mysore Colony station on November 9, 2017. Operations only restarted towards the end of 2018

About the monorail

A monorail is a type of train system that runs on a single rail, usually elevated above the ground. Unlike traditional railways that use two tracks, a monorail is supported and guided by one beam or track, often made from concrete or steel. It is designed to be lightweight, efficient, and ideal for use in crowded city areas. Monorails are powered by electricity, making them quieter and more environmentally friendly than conventional trains.

Known for their sleek appearance and smooth rides, monorails can easily travel through narrow spaces, over flyovers, and around sharp bends. Many cities use monorails as feeder lines to metro systems, helping with last-mile connectivity. In India, Mumbai operates the country’s first monorail, which aims to reduce road congestion and provide quicker transportation. Monorails offer a modern, safe, and sustainable option for urban travel.