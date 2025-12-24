Mumbai locals hit as 350 Western Railway trains to remain cancelled daily between Dec 26-29 Western Railway will cancel 320 to 350 local trains daily from December 26 to 29 for the sixth-line construction between Kandivli and Borivli. The major block is part of MUTP and aims to improve suburban train movement. Work will continue until January 18, 2026.

Mumbai:

Mumbai's suburban train network is set to experience major disruptions as Western Railway prepares for a large-scale block to complete the sixth railway line between Kandivli and Borivli. Officials confirmed that more than 320 to 350 local train services will be cancelled every day between December 26 and 29 due to non-linking and essential signalling works. The block will be imposed again on January 10 for final system changes.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek told PTI that these cancellations are part of an ongoing 30-day major block on the busy stretch. "The works are mainly carried out during late night to early morning hours so that commuters face the least inconvenience," he said. The block is critical for completing the sixth line, which will help ease congestion on Mumbai’s packed suburban network.

Work underway until January 18, 2026

The construction began on December 20 and is expected to be completed by January 18, 2026. Once the block concludes, Mumbai will have an additional railway line between two high-traffic stations on the Western Railway route. Officials say the new line will significantly improve suburban train flow and enhance operational safety.

As part of the wider Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), the sixth line from Borivali to Mumbai Central aims to separate local trains from long-distance services. Abhishek added, "By December 18, Mumbai will get a 3 to 3.5-km-long sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali stations."

Western Railway's massive network

Western Railway currently runs more than 1,400 suburban services daily, covering over 125 kilometres from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu in Palghar district. The addition of the new line is expected to reduce delays and streamline train operations on this extremely busy stretch.

