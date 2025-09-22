No more risky train rides! Mumbai Locals to roll out sensor-based doors soon Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while speaking at the Bullet Train–Shilphata Tunnel breakthrough event in Ghansoli, stressed that the government’s focus is on passenger safety.

Mumbai:

Mumbai’s suburban rail network is set to undergo its most significant safety upgrade in decades, with facilities like automatic doors slated to become a standard feature in both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned rakes by this year’s end. According to a report by The Indian Express, the latest development follows repeated accidents, including the June Mumbra tragedy. The accident saw four people lose their lives after falling from an overcrowded local.

Automatic Doors To Be Standard Feature

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while speaking at the Bullet Train–Shilphata Tunnel breakthrough event in Ghansoli, stressed that the government’s focus on passenger safety, adding, “Automatic doors will now be a standard feature in suburban trains. Safety cannot be compromised, and we will ensure these trains are running before the end of this year.”

A total of 238 new fully air-conditioned trains are currently being manufactured, with each fitted with sensor-based automatic doors. These trains will be operational across the Western and Central Railway corridors, marking the largest rollout of AC rakes in the city. Along with this, the non-AC train will also undergo gradual upgradation.

Rakes Being Produced By Integral Coach Factory

These rakes are being produced by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, and the first rake is expected to arrive in November, with deployment to start on a broader level.

According to officials, the system has been designed to shut the door before departing and reopen only when the train halts. It will ultimately reduce the risk for commuters to get either pushed out or prevent the attempts by passengers to board while the train is on the move.

Every day, nearly eight people lose their lives on Mumbai’s rail network, largely due to overcrowding and risky boarding practices.

The introduction of automatic doors is expected to not only reduce such accidents but also encourage safer commuting habits among passengers.