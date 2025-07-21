Mumbai: ISKCON temple in Girgaon receives bomb threat, police register case and begin probe Mumbai’s ISKCON temple in Girgaon received a bomb threat via email, warning of an RDX blast if certain political demands related to Tamil Nadu were not met within 16 hours. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Mumbai:

A bomb threat was sent to the ISKCON temple located in Mumbai’s Girgaon area, warning that the premises would be blown up using five RDX bombs if certain demands were not fulfilled within 16 hours. The temple is situated near Chowpatty, a prominent public area in the city.

Threat linked to Tamil Nadu political demands

The threat was sent via an email from an ID named “Immanuel_sekaran.” In the email, the sender reportedly demanded that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu implement the recommendations of the late Nainar Das, a leader of a Tamil Nadu-based police organisation. Failure to do so, the email warned, would lead to an explosion targeting the temple.

Police alert, FIR registered under serious sections

Following the threat, Mumbai Police immediately placed the area under heightened surveillance and alerted central and state security agencies. A case has been registered at the Gamdevi Police Station in Girgaon against an unknown person, and an investigation is underway.

Not the first such email threat, say police

Police sources said similar threat emails have been received in the past, following a comparable pattern. However, no credible evidence or suspicious activity has been found so far during the investigation. The authorities are treating the matter seriously and continuing with standard verification and security protocols.