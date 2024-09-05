Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai: 1.5-year-old girl dies, woman injured as part of house collapses in Chembur area.

Mumbai house collapse: A girl child was killed and a woman was injured after part of a house collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur area on Wednesday (September 4), the officials said.

The incident took place in Saraswati Gully near Ekata Mitra Mandal on PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur (West) area of Mumbai, the civic officials said. The incident was reported at around 7:29 pm, an official said.

Khushi Salve, a 1.5-year-old child, was declared brought dead and a woman identified as Kavita Salve (35) is currently receiving treatment in the hospital's outpatient department (OPD).

More details are awaited in this regard.

