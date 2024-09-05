Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: 1.5-year-old girl dies, woman injured as part of house collapses in Chembur area

Mumbai: 1.5-year-old girl dies, woman injured as part of house collapses in Chembur area

Mumbai house collapse: According to the officials, a steel channel in a ground-plus-one structure became loosened and fell, leading to the house to partially collapse.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: September 05, 2024 8:10 IST
Mumbai house collapse, 1.5-year-old girl dies in Mumbai house collapse, woman injured in Chembur are
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai: 1.5-year-old girl dies, woman injured as part of house collapses in Chembur area.

Mumbai house collapse: A girl child was killed and a woman was injured after part of a house collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur area on Wednesday (September 4), the officials said.

The incident took place in Saraswati Gully near Ekata Mitra Mandal on PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur (West) area of Mumbai, the civic officials said. The incident was reported at around 7:29 pm, an official said. 

Khushi Salve, a 1.5-year-old child, was declared brought dead and a woman identified as Kavita Salve (35) is currently receiving treatment in the hospital's outpatient department (OPD).

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: 27-year-old woman dies after being hit by speeding car in Malad area | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Air India Express staff assaulted by passenger at Mumbai airport

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement