Mumbai: Worker of Mulund Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal dies after being hit by speeding car

Mumbai hit and run case: A speeding car hit two people, resulting in one person's death in Mumbai's Mulund area today (September 7). Navghar Police have filed a case against an unidentified individual and are investigating the case further.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in the Mulund area and is being treated as a hit-and-run case.

This morning, two Ganesh pandal volunteers were brutally hit by a speeding car, with one dying and the other in serious condition. The incident took place at around 4:00 am. It is reported that the two workers from Mulund Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal were putting up banners and posters when the speeding car hit them.

More details are awaited in this regard.