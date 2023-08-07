Mumbai: Four-feet long snake found at Uddhav Thackeray's residence ‘Matoshree’ | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snake found at Matoshree

Mumbai: Tension gripped at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence after a four-feet long snake was found on Sunday. Shortly after this, the Shiv Sainiks called a wildlife protection and rescue group to trap the snake that is believed to belong to a venomous Cobra species.

Wildlife Animal Protection and Rescue group received a call from the 'Matoshree', the Mumbai residence of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Kalanagar Bandra East. The information about a snake being found in the premises of the bungalow in Matoshree came to the fore.

The rescue team trapped the four-feet long snake and released it into the wild. The said snake was a poisonous snake. Shiv Sene (UBT) chief came out of his residence to see the snake.

ALSO READ | Thackeray slams Modi over I.N.D.I.A remarks, asks 'Do you meet foreign leaders as PM of India or...?

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Uddhav dares BJP to 'finish' him, says he has blessings of Bal Thackeray, people