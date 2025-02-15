Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai Police EOW probes New India Cooperative Bank for financial irregularities

Mumbai Police EOW probes New India Cooperative Bank for financial irregularities

The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initiated a probe into alleged financial irregularities at New India Cooperative Bank after a complaint was filed by a bank representative. Investigators are reviewing financial records and transaction details to determine potential lapses.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Feb 15, 2025 9:58 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 10:14 IST
New India Co-operative Bank
Image Source : PTI Customers gather at New India Co-operative Bank.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities at New India Cooperative Bank following a complaint filed by a bank representative.

Bank representative's statement recorded

As part of the initial probe, the EOW has recorded the statement of a bank representative to understand the nature and extent of the alleged financial discrepancies.

EOW examining the case

Authorities are currently analyzing the financial records and transaction details to identify potential lapses or violations. Officials have stated that the investigation is in its early stages and efforts are being made to determine where the irregularities occurred.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the EOW’s detailed inquiry

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement