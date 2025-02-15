Mumbai Police EOW probes New India Cooperative Bank for financial irregularities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Customers gather at New India Co-operative Bank.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities at New India Cooperative Bank following a complaint filed by a bank representative.

Bank representative's statement recorded

As part of the initial probe, the EOW has recorded the statement of a bank representative to understand the nature and extent of the alleged financial discrepancies.

EOW examining the case

Authorities are currently analyzing the financial records and transaction details to identify potential lapses or violations. Officials have stated that the investigation is in its early stages and efforts are being made to determine where the irregularities occurred.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the EOW’s detailed inquiry