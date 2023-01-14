Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Nilesh Paradkar celebrates underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday

Mumbai: Nilesh Paradkar and his associates celebrated underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday and cut his cake with 'big boss' written on it.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2023 14:12 IST
Mumbai: In a shocking development, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Nilesh Paradkar celebrated underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday along with his associates in the Chembur area of ​​Mumbai.

The underworld don is currently lodged in jail as a trial under various cases against him is pending.

Nilesh Paradkar and associates celebrated underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday and cut his cake with 'big boss' written on it.

Paradkar has been made Navi Mumbai's liaison chief by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena leader shared photos of Chhota Rajan's birthday celebration on social media. Paradkar is also an accused along with Chhota Rajan in many cases.

