Sena leader, father of accused in BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai, gets bail day after arrest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The BMW car involved in the accident

In the latest development in the Worli hit-and-run case, a court on Monday granted bail to Rajesh Shah. Rajesh is the Shiv Sena leader and father of the absconding accused Mihir Shah. He was granted a provisional cash bail of Rs 15,000. Earlier in the day, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Apart from Shah, the court also sent his family's driver, Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, to one day of police custody.

During the hearing, the police told the court that the accused dragged the deceased woman for about one and a half kilometres and then removed the woman from the bumper of the car and drove the car over her. The police presented their argument in court on the basis of the CCTV footage seized in this case.

Rajesh Shah, driver helped Mihir to escape

Rajesh Shah and Bidawat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the crash. The police have booked all three under a range of charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Mihir Shah was still absconding and the police have formed six teams to arrest him. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Rajesh Shah asked driver to take blame

Bidawat was allegedly present with Mihir Shah in the car at the time of the incident. Recently, the Mumbai police found during its investigation that accused Mihir Shah, who was driving the car, was constantly in touch with his father over the phone after the incident. In one of the conversations with Mihir, Rajesh Shah had allegedly asked Mihir to exchange the seat with driver Bidawat.

Mihir Shah was drunk: Police investigation

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is underway, and police suspect that Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, as he was spotted at a bar in the Juhu area here a few hours before the incident. The officials informed that the police have also found a bill of Rs 18,000 from the bar and are presently verifying it. "The CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined,” the officials added.

ALSO READ | Speeding car kills Pune cop in hit-and-run case; accused arrested