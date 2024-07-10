BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah sent to police custody till July 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: A damaged BMW car that was involved in an accident, parked on the premises of the Worli police station, in Mumbai.

Mihir Shah, the primary suspect in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, was remanded to seven days in police custody by a local court on Wednesday. Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was apprehended on Tuesday following a statewide manhunt that lasted nearly 60 hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "The opposition just blames, they do not have anything else do to apart from blaming...I have given instructions that whoever the culprit in the hit-and-run case is will not be spared. Strict action will be taken..." On suspension of accused Rajesh Shah from the party, he says, "The priority should be the action being taken against the accused and to support the victim..."

Details of the Incident

Shah had been evading arrest since July 7, when he allegedly crashed his BMW into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai. The collision resulted in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Police Arguments in Court

In the Sewri court, police argued for Shah's custody to determine how many individuals assisted him post-incident and who helped him evade capture. They also need to verify if Shah possesses a driving license and to investigate the discarded car number plate. The police had initially requested seven days of custody.

Defense's Counterarguments

Shah's lawyer contended that both Mihir and his driver were questioned together and that Shah had already recounted the incident at the accident site. The defense argued that the police had not provided sufficient grounds for Shah's arrest and questioned the necessity of further police custody.

CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details

CCTV footage presented in court on Monday revealed Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the BMW for 1.5 km. Mihir Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were seen pulling Nakhwa off the car's bonnet, placing her on the road, and swapping seats. Bidawat then reversed the car over the victim before fleeing. Bidawat's police custody has been extended until July 11.

Shiv Sena Sacks Rajesh Shah

In response to mounting criticism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena, dismissed Rajesh Shah from his position as the party's deputy leader. A notice from Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More stated that Rajesh Shah has been relieved from his post but remains a party member. Police have indicated that Rajesh Shah actively facilitated his son's escape following the crash and is currently out on bail.

