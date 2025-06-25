Mumbai: BMC sets construction work completion deadline for Sion and Belasis flyovers - check new dates With both bridges spanning railway lines and connecting key neighbourhoods, the projects are expected to significantly enhance traffic movement and reduce bottlenecks once completed.

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has officially set deadlines for the completion of two major infrastructure projects in Mumbai - the Sion and Belasis flyovers. These flyovers are considered critical to easing congestion and improving east-west connectivity across central parts of the city.

With both bridges spanning railway lines and connecting key neighbourhoods, the projects are expected to significantly enhance traffic movement and reduce bottlenecks once completed. The BMC aims to ensure timely execution through coordinated efforts with various civic and railway departments.

Sion flyover completion date

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar inspected the ongoing construction work at the Sion flyover site and emphasised the need for timely execution. As per the BMC, the flyover is scheduled to be completed by May 31, 2026.

Key highlights of the Sion flyover project:

The bridge connects the eastern and western parts of Mumbai.

The southern side foot overbridge (FOB), being constructed by the Railways, is expected to be completed by 31 August 2025.

Major bridge works will begin after that, with girder installation in the north planned for November 2025 and in the south by January 2026.

The western approach road via Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg is nearly complete.

The second underpass will commence on October 1, 2025.

All railway-related work is to be completed by May 15, 2026.

Belasis flyover completion in December

Originally planned for completion in April 2026, the Belasis flyover project has been fast-tracked with a new target date of December 15, 2025.

Project details include:

The flyover spans the railway line between Mumbai Central and Grant Road stations.

It connects the Tardeo and Nagpada areas to Mumbai Central station.

Thirteen obstructing structures have already been cleared and alternative accommodations arranged.

The launch of 12 girders (each 36 metres long) is set to be completed by 10 August 2025.

All adjoining work and approach roads will be wrapped up by the revised deadline.

Progress review and coordination

A joint review meeting was held on 24 June at BMC headquarters. It was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare and engineering teams from both BMC and the Railways, including officials Uttam Shrote, Rajesh Mule, Rohit Mehla, and V V Satishan. The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of both flyover projects, which involve coordination with railway authorities due to their locations spanning rail tracks.