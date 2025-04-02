Mumbai: 20-year-old BCom student jumps to death in Dadar area, probe underway During the investigation, police found a diary hinting at suicidal thoughts. However, no suicide note is recovered. Further details will be shared in due course.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a 14-storey building in Dadar area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Zana Sethia, is a third-year BCom student and she allegedly jumped off the terrace of Techno Heights building in Hindu Colony on Tuesday evening. The investigation is underway and reason behind the extreme step is being ascertained.

In the preliminary investigation, her friends told the police that Sethia was suffering from depression after a failed love affair. She used to live with her parents in the same building she jumped from.

Friends were present at the time of incident

As per the officials, atb the time of the incident, Zana was accompanied by her friends. On Tuesday evening, Sethia and two of her friends who visited her frequently went to the terrace, and suddenly she jumped off before the other two could do anything. Zana used to live on the eighth floor of the building and she jumped off from the 14th floor. She was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

Was allegedly suffering from depression

As per Zana's friends, she was suffering from depression after a failed love affair. No suicide note was found but the police found her diary where she had given a hint about suicidal thoughts, the official said. An `accidental death report' was registered at Matunga police station and a probe was underway.

(PTI inputs)