Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours tomorrow: Check timing, advisory for passengers

Mumbai:

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday said it will suspend all flight operations for six hours from 11 am to 5 pm on May 7 (Thursday) as part of scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance.

“Please note that on 07 May 2026, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has a scheduled closure of both runways for 6 hours, from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs, for intensive pre-monsoon maintenance. As a result, many of our to/from flights stand cancelled,” the airport authorities said in a statement.

“Kindly request you to check the flight schedule in advance before planning cargo movements to avoid any inconvenience,” CSMIA added.

No flights will take off or land during this period

According to the airport management, no flights will take off or land during this period. Apart from this, the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain closed during this period.

It should be noted that that the annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial to keep CSMIA’s vast 1,033-acre airside in optimal condition, with a dedicated team inspecting runway surfaces for any signs of wear and tear.

Significantly, Mumbai’s monsoon is harsh, marked by relentless rain, waterlogging, and high humidity, so the runways must be in top shape before the season begins.

Flight operations at CSMIA remained suspended for six hours on November 20 last year due to scheduled runway maintenance as part of annual post-monsoon infrastructure upkeep.

Mumbai Airport issues advisory

The Mumbai airport said no flights will land or take off during these hours. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with airlines.

The airport added that airlines may reroute flights through other cities, or passengers might face cancellations.

Moreover, the airlines have been informed in advance to adjust schedules and the passengers should check their airline's app or the official CSMIA website for specific flight updates.

Know all about Mumbai Airport:

One of the world's busiest single-runway operation hubs, the CSMIA manages an average of over 1,000 air traffic movements (ATMs) per day. A post-monsoon maintenance routine is followed at the airport generally between October-November and during this time, the teams carry out pre-emptively inspections and fix surface degradation brought on by the rains, among other things.