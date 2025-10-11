MNS leader tracks down non-Marathi woman, slaps and makes her apologise over tiff with husband | VIDEO Maharashtra: An MNS leader has posted a shocking video on Facebook showing a woman getting slapped by another woman party leader while she is apologising to her in front of her family, all the while several men have surrounded them.

Mumbai:

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a party known for its unconventional and sometimes aggressive methods in championing the cause of Marathi people, has once again drawn attention after sharing a video showing a middle-aged woman being slapped by a female party worker while she's apologising to her in the presence of several men of the party in Kalwa, near Mumbai.

What prompted this violent behaviour was an incident that took place at a Mumbai Local train station. The party claims that during the rush to exit a local train, a commuter named Arjun Kate accidentally bumped into a woman passenger. Although Arjun immediately apologised, the woman allegedly became furious, verbally abused him and allegedly used derogatory language against Marathi people.

MNS office-bearer steps in, slaps woman

Arjun wife, Swara Kate, is an MNS office-bearer. Upon learning of the incident, MNS workers tracked down the woman and brought her to their local office. There, they demanded that she apologise for assaulting Arjun and for her remarks against Marathi people.

While the non-Marathi woman was offering her apology, Swara suddenly slapped her in front of three men MNS leaders. The woman's family members, including her daughter, were also present at the office during the incident. All this is visible in a video posted on Facebook by party leader Vinayak Bitla.

In a further escalation, Bitla is seen further warning that anyone who insults the Marathi language or Marathi people will be "taught a lesson". The party recorded the entire episode and later shared the video on social media, drawing widespread criticism and reigniting debate over the party’s methods.

