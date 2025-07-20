MNS puts up posters in Navi Mumbai warning non-Marathis: 'Learn Marathi or face consequences' The Hindi-Marathi language debate flared up in Maharashtra, particularly across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, after opposition parties like Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena criticised the government over two government resolutions.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has stirred controversy once again by putting up provocative posters across Navi Mumbai, issuing a stern warning to non-Marathi speakers. The posters demand that those living in Maharashtra must learn Marathi, or be prepared to face repercussions.

"Learn Marathi or the MNS will come for you"

The posters, displayed in various parts of Navi Mumbai, feature a cartoon depicting a threatening scenario directed at non-Marathis. A prominent message on the cartoon reads:

“Aye ji, learn to speak Marathi or that MNS guy will come for you.”

This message is designed as a veiled threat, using satire to assert the party’s long-standing stance on promoting the Marathi language.

Clear message: No mischief tolerated in Maharashtra

Alongside the cartoon, the posters also carry an additional warning, “We have no fight with you, but if you try to mess around here, Maharashtra’s shock will surely hit you.”

The campaign reflects MNS’s aggressive push for the use of Marathi in daily life and public interaction within the state, particularly targeting those who have migrated from non-Marathi-speaking regions. The posters have drawn sharp reactions from various quarters, raising concerns about regional intolerance and freedom of language in a multicultural society.

Auto driver assaulted in Virar over 'Anti-Marathi' remarks

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage, police have booked 20 individuals — including members of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver in Virar over his refusal to speak Marathi and making reported "anti-Marathi" remarks.

Auto driver forced to apologise in public

The incident occurred on July 12 near the Virar railway station. A video that went viral on social media showed Raju Patwa, an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, being slapped and humiliated by a mob, including several women, in full public view. The group forced Patwa to apologise not only to a man and his sister (with whom he had allegedly misbehaved earlier) but also to Maharashtra for “insulting” its language and cultural pride.

Activists claimed that Patwa had made derogatory comments about the Marathi language and iconic Marathi personalities, which reportedly triggered the assault. The video clip of Patwa’s alleged remarks had surfaced online, drawing sharp reactions from local groups and political outfits.

FIR registered against 20; no arrests yet

The FIR, registered by a police officer, names 20 people, including functionaries from Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. So far, 13 of the accused have been identified, but no arrests have been made as police continue to verify individual roles.

The group had unlawfully assembled at the Marjetia Naka rickshaw stand, violating prohibitory orders in place under directives from the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner.

The accused have been booked under multiple IPC sections including-

Section 189(2) – Unlawful assembly

Section 190 – Offence committed in prosecution of common object

Section 191(2) – Rioting

Section 115(2) – Voluntarily causing hurt

Section 351(2) – Criminal intimidation

Provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act have also been invoked in the case.

Political response

Uday Jadhav, Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief, who was present during the incident, defended the action, stating, "Anyone who insults the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or its people will be answered in true Shiv Sena style."

The police have assured a thorough investigation and are examining the viral video as part of the evidence.