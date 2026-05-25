Massive surge in fuel sales across Maharashtra amid panic buying, government assures no shortage

Mumbai:

Fuel sales in Maharashtra have risen sharply due to panic buying amid rumours of shortage due to the Middle East tensions. The state government has, however, reassured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday that there is enough fuel available and urged people not to believe rumours. He also asked oil companies to run awareness drives to stop unnecessary hoarding of fuel.

A review meeting on fuel supply was held at Mantralaya in Mumbai. Senior officials, including additional chief secretary Anil Diggikar, state rationing controller Chandrakant Dange, and representatives of oil companies attended the meeting.

Stats show sharp spike in sales

Data presented in the meeting showed a significant jump in fuel sales across the state. Petrol sales increased by around 23 per cent, while diesel sales rose sharply by 52 per cent compared to normal daily levels. On Monday, petrol consumption in Maharashtra reached 21,312 kilolitres, compared to the usual average of 17,337 kilolitres. Diesel use climbed to 48,928 kilolitres against the typical daily average of 32,252 kilolitres.

Several districts reported a strong rise in demand. Petrol sales went up by 44 per cent in Akola, 47 per cent in Buldhana, 49 per cent in Jalna, and 43 per cent in Wardha.

Diesel demand also increased heavily in many areas, with rises ranging from 60 per cent to as high as 100 per cent in some districts.

In Pune, petrol sales stood at 3,864 kilolitres, which is 31 per cent higher than normal. Diesel sales in the district also rose by 37 per cent to 6,185 kilolitres. Nashik recorded a 26 per cent rise in petrol sales and a 70 per cent increase in diesel consumption. In Thane, petrol demand increased by 23 per cent, while diesel rose by 35 per cent.

Some districts saw especially sharp spikes in diesel use. Nanded reported a 114 per cent increase, Wardha 105 per cent, Akola 154 per cent, and Amravati 85 per cent above average levels.

Bhujbal asks officials to take action against hoarding

Bhujbal warned that false rumours were leading to unnecessary panic buying and could create an artificial shortage. He instructed officials to closely monitor buying patterns and take action against hoarding.

He also directed oil companies to work with district and local authorities to ensure smooth supply and reassure the public.

The meeting also reviewed the availability of LPG and PNG supplies. Officials confirmed that distribution was stable and being managed properly across the state.

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