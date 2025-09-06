Massive fire breaks out at dyeing factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi A massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, with firefighting efforts currently underway.

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out on Saturday at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Fire tenders were immediately deployed to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to control the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet, and further details are awaited.

Earlier incident: Firecracker shop blaze in Malad

Just days before the Bhiwandi fire, another fire incident occurred on Thursday at a firecracker shop in Malad, Mumbai. According to Malad Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Sawant, the fire was caused by a short circuit. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were reported.

“This is the Somwaari Bazar area of Malad West, and there are many small shops here,” ACP Sawant said. “The owner of the firecracker shop is a licence holder, and the fire has been brought under control.”

Factory fire in Solapur claims 8 lives

A month ago, a devastating fire at Central Textile Mills in Solapur MIDC claimed the lives of eight individuals, including three women and a child. The fire, which broke out around 3:45 am, was reportedly triggered by a short circuit. The deceased included the factory owner Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, three of his family members including his 1.5-year-old grandson and four workers.

It took firefighters five to six hours to bring the situation under control due to the intensity of the blaze. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, offering condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his deep anguish, announcing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

With inputs from Sayed Naki Mumbra