Manoj Jarange urges Maharashtra govt to grant reservation, not just extend protest sanction | Video Manoj Jarange Patil, a key leader in the Maratha reservation movement, initiated his campaign with hunger strikes in the Marathwada region before expanding protests to Pune and Mumbai. His primary demand is that all Marathas be issued Kunbi caste certificates.

Mumbai:

Activist Manoj Jarange, leading the Maratha reservation protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, declared that his movement is the community’s final fight for justice in securing a 10 per cent quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Emphasising that Marathas do not seek reservation by reducing existing OBC quotas, Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of pitting communities against each other. He urged authorities to recognise all Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already included in the OBC fold, thereby making the community eligible for government jobs and educational reservations.

Hunger strike extended, protest gains massive support across Maharashtra

Despite initial police permission limiting the protest to one day, Jarange was allowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike for another day. Thousands of supporters arrived in Mumbai, causing severe traffic disruptions around Azad Maidan. Jarange vowed not to leave Mumbai until the government accedes to his demands, stressing that the community is ready to stay until a reservation is granted. He also criticised authorities for denying basic amenities like water and food to protesters and questioned the treatment meted out to demonstrators.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said, "Police will positively consider Jarange's request for fresh permission to continue the Maratha quota protest in Mumbai."

Government’s response: Balancing Maratha demands and other communities’ rights

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured the Maratha community that the government would not commit any injustice to them but emphasised that reservations for Marathas will not come at the expense of other communities, especially existing OBC groups. Shinde criticised the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for failing to safeguard Maratha reservation rights, citing inaction and political opportunism. He highlighted ongoing efforts by the Shinde Committee to identify eligible Marathas and implement welfare schemes, while reaffirming commitment to equitable justice across the state’s diverse communities. This protest and Jarange’s determined stance signal the intensifying demand for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra’s political and social landscape.

Protest at Azad Maidan allowed by Mumbai Police

Manoj Jarange Patil, the prominent leader of the Maratha reservation movement, held a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm today with permission granted by the Mumbai Police. To manage the expected large turnout, police forces were deployed in strength near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and surrounding areas to maintain law and order. Jarange urged his supporters to keep the rally peaceful and appealed to authorities to take the community's reservation demands seriously.

Roots of the movement and previous protests

Jarange, known for his steadfast advocacy on Marathi reservation issues, sparked widespread protests and hunger strikes ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. He began his campaign with hunger strikes in the Marathwada region, later expanding it to cities such as Pune and Mumbai. His core demand includes issuing Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas, which would formally categorise them under the Other Backward Classes (OBC), eligible for reservations.

Key demands from the Maratha community

Key demands pushed by Jarange include free education for Maratha students from kindergarten through postgraduate levels and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments. His sustained efforts emphasise obtaining equitable representation and justice for the Maratha community through official recognition and inclusion in reservation policies. This protest underscores the ongoing determination of the Maratha community to achieve their reservation goals through peaceful but persistent public demonstrations.