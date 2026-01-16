Advertisement
Malegaon Municipal Corporation Results LIVE: There are candidates from all major political parties in the fray for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections. According to official data, Malegaon has 84 seats, and in the last civic polls, 2,32,925 votes were polled.

Written By: Amman Khurana
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The 2026 Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections are being held amid close attention, given the city’s history of fragmented mandates. With 84 seats in the civic body, the polls form part of the single-phase municipal elections being conducted across Maharashtra. Multiple political parties are contesting the elections, and voting has taken place alongside polls for other civic bodies in the state. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, when the outcome will become clear.

The backdrop to the 2026 polls is the 2017 election, in which no party secured a majority and coalition arrangements became central to the functioning of the municipal corporation. That fractured verdict has shaped expectations this time, with observers watching for any shift towards a clearer mandate or a repeat of divided results. The election outcome is expected to influence the direction of local governance in Malegaon over the next term, particularly in areas of civic administration and service delivery.

Check all the latest updates on Malegaon Municipal Corporation Results here:

 

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    How was the voter turnout across cities in Maharashtra on January 15?

    In the January 15, 2026, civic polls, voter turnout in cities across Maharashtra was recorded between 52 and 61 per cent. However, several major cities saw a decline in voter turnout compared to previous elections.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    The 2017 elections: The Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party

    In the 2017 Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections, the Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Voter turnout in the last elections

    Voter turnout in the 2017 Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections stood at around 59.5 per cent, according to election data.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Elections on 29 municipal corporations

    The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am

    The counting of votes for Malegaon will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Malegaon Municipal election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16.

