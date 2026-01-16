Live Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin at 10 am across 111 seats Malegaon Municipal Corporation Results LIVE: There are candidates from all major political parties in the fray for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections. According to official data, Malegaon has 84 seats, and in the last civic polls, 2,32,925 votes were polled.

Mumbai:

The 2026 Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections are being held amid close attention, given the city’s history of fragmented mandates. With 84 seats in the civic body, the polls form part of the single-phase municipal elections being conducted across Maharashtra. Multiple political parties are contesting the elections, and voting has taken place alongside polls for other civic bodies in the state. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, when the outcome will become clear.

The backdrop to the 2026 polls is the 2017 election, in which no party secured a majority and coalition arrangements became central to the functioning of the municipal corporation. That fractured verdict has shaped expectations this time, with observers watching for any shift towards a clearer mandate or a repeat of divided results. The election outcome is expected to influence the direction of local governance in Malegaon over the next term, particularly in areas of civic administration and service delivery.

Check all the latest updates on Malegaon Municipal Corporation Results here: