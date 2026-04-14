Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse gets June 2027 release, first look revealed

New Delhi:

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse now has an official release date, giving fans clarity on when the final chapter of the animated trilogy will arrive. The film, which will conclude Miles Morales’ journey, was announced at CinemaCon and is set to hit theatres on June 18, 2027.

Though the wait still remains long, the first-look pictures that were released along with the news have already generated some interest, giving an indication of things to come from the beloved character.

Release date and what to expect

Sony confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release globally in June 2027, with the film reportedly designed for an IMAX viewing experience. The story will pick up directly from where 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended, continuing Miles Morales’ complex journey across parallel realities.

The former movie ended with a twist where Miles learned that there was another version of him that had become a villain called Prowler in a separate universe. The coming movie presents Miles in a difficult scenario. He is placed in an alternate universe where his Uncle Aaron is alive and his father has been replaced by him, who is now considered a villain. Meanwhile, in his universe, the villain Spot is out to harm his father.

Success of the Spider-Verse films

Both Spider-Verse movies have gained great success among fans and critics alike. The former Spider-Verse movie has won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film while the latter has also received significant acclaim. In total, both Spider-Verse movies have grossed more than $1.08 billion worldwide.

On miles morales

Spider-Man Miles Morales is a comic book character that was first introduced by Marvel in 2011 created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. As an innovative character, it became famous immediately and earned the place among the most important characters from the franchise. Although there were rumors about the movie version, nothing official was released yet.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson and written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, will conclude the trilogy.

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