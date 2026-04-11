Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's exit drops Netflix's Olympic sports drama Perfect: Report

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in the hit show Stranger Things, has reportedly stepped away from Netflix's upcoming Olympic sports drama Perfect. In the film, she was set to portray Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, and production was scheduled to begin this summer. However, it is now being reported that the project will be scrapped.

Millie Bobby Brown has exited Netflix's drama Perfect, where she was set to play gymnast Kerri Strug. Reportedly, she stepped away from the project due to creative differences with the producers.

Millie Bobby Brown's exit drops Netflix's drama Perfect: Report

According to a report by Deadline, Millie exited the project due to creative differences with the producers. However, neither Netflix nor her representatives have issued any official statement regarding her exit. The sports drama follows the story of iconic gymnast Kerri Strug. The film was initially set to be directed by Gia Coppola, with Ronnie Sandahl as the writer. Later, Coppola exited the project and was replaced by Cate Shortland.

About Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug

The biographical sports drama Perfect was set to tell the story of gymnast Kerri Strug, a member of the 'Magnificent Seven'. Notably, she won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics after performing a vault despite a serious ankle injury.

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Millie Bobby Brown recently featured in the fifth and final season of her hit show Stranger Things which aired in December 2025. She will next be seen in Enola Holmes 3, and she is also part of the romantic comedy-drama Just Picture It opposite Gabriel LaBelle. The film began production in October 2025. Sharing an update on Just Picture It’s production, Netflix Nordic wrote, “Look at them!! Just Picture It with Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle is now in production!”

Millie Bobby Brown's family life

In August 2025, Millie Bobby Brown welcomed her first child with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, through adoption. She married Jake Bongiovi in a private ceremony in May 2024.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi via adoption, shares adorable post