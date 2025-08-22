Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi via adoption, shares adorable post Stranger Things fame actress Millie Bobby Brown has adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi. The couple announced this joyful news with their fans on Instagram on Thursday. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as 'Eleven' in Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things', has entered a new and beautiful phase of her life. The actress who got married to Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 had adopted a baby girl.

The couple shared the news by sharing a note in a joint Instagram post on Thursday. The note reads, "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl via adoption

The heartfelt note ends with, "And then there were 3, Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi." The post has garnered over 2 million likes ever since it was posted.

For those who may not know, Millie (21) tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi (23) in a private ceremony in May 2024. The couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures with their fans on Instagram last year. She captioned the post as, "forever and always, your wife."

About Millie Bobby Brown's work front

For the unversed, Millie Bobby Brown played the role of young Alice in the ABC's fantasy drama series 'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland'. She later went on to work in several television series, including 'Intruders', 'Modern Family', and 'Grey's Anatomy'. She got widespread recognition with Netflix's series 'Stranger Things', where she played the role of 'Eleven'. Her notable works include 'Enola Homes', 'Enola Homes 2' and others.

She was last seen in the epic action film 'The Electric State' alongside Chris Patt, Woody Harrelson, Ann Russo, Vince Pisani, among others, in key roles.

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects

Millie will be next seen in the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things', which will be released in three instalments, i.e., Volume 1 on Number 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the finale will be released on New Year's Eve. She is also a part of 'Enola Holmes 3' and 'The Thing About Jellyfish'.

