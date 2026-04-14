'Something could be happening...': Trump hints at second round of talks with Iran in Islamabad

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days," according to US media reports. The remarks come amid rising tensions, with a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran set to expire on April 22, raising fears of a renewed escalation if negotiations fail to move forward.

Trump's comments signal a possible revival of talks between the US and Iran, even as tensions remain high following the earlier failure to reach a breakthrough.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump suggested that diplomatic engagement may resume soon after last week's inconclusive negotiations, remarking that "something could be happening over the next two days" and indicating a preference to return to Pakistan for the discussions.

'Something could be happening...': Trump

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump told The New York Post.

Trump attributed the possibility of a second round of talks to the "great job" done by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. "It's more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job," the US President said.

Trump did not say who would represent the US in a potential second round of talks, but confirmed he would not take part.

The President also indicated he was not pleased with reports that the US had asked Iran to suspend its uranium enrichment program for at least two decades during this past weekend’s unsuccessful talks.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that the US decision to impose a blockade on Iranian ports was seen as a key factor behind Iran's return to the negotiating table.

Quoting an unnamed US official, the report said, "A lot is happening today and tomorrow. We have all the ingredients of a deal, but it's not all there yet," indicating cautious optimism around the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Iran-US Islamabad talks failed

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement in the 21-hour marathon peace talks in Islamabad over the weekend, with Washington insisting that Tehran refused to give up its right to nuclear enrichment.

The negotiations between the US and Iran have failed, US Vice President JD Vance said in an early morning media briefing in Islamabad on Sunday. Vance said the US has left a "very simple proposal" to Iran, which is its "final and best" offer. He said the US needs an affirmative commitment that Iran will not seek nuclear weapons, or tools that help them achieve one fast.

"Their nuclear program, such as it is, the enrichment facilities that they had before have been destroyed. But the simple question is - do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now or not just two years from now, but for the long term? We haven't seen that now, we hope that we will," he said.

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