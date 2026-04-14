Giorgia Meloni suspends Italy's defence agreement with Israel amid war with Iran

Rome:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday announced suspension of Italy's defence agreement with Israel, which involves the exchange of military equipment and technology research, news agencies reported. "In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel," Meloni said on the sidelines of an event in Verona, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Notanbly Italy’s defence agreement with Israel, a pact that includes cooperation in military equipment and technology research, according to news agency reports.

The suspension of the automatic renewal mechanism means the pact will not be extended by default when it expires and will instead require a fresh review by the Italian government.

Moreover, Meloni urged for continued efforts to advance peace negotiations and stabilise the broader regional situation, including steps to ensure the reopening and security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meloni also stressed the need to “continue working in order to advance peace negotiations, making every possible effort to stabilise the situation and reopen the [Strait of Hormuz], which is fundamental for us, not only for fuel supplies but also for fertilisers.”

In the meantuime, Islamabad proposed a second round of talks to the US and Iran, Pakistani officials said Tuesday. The Pakistani officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the press.

US Vice President JD Vance earlier said negotiations with Iran "did make some progress" while US President Donald Trump said Monday "we've been called by the other side" and "they want to work a deal."

A senior Hezbollah official on Monday said the Lebanese militant group will not abide by any agreements that may result from direct Lebanon-Israel talks set to start Tuesday in Washington.

Lebanese officials hope to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war that has killed at least 2,089 people in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he doesn't want a ceasefire and the goal is Hezbollah's disarmament and a potential peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

A US blockade of Iranian ports that began Monday and Iran's threatened retaliation set up an extraordinary showdown posing serious risks for the global economy and raising the specter of a ceasefire collapse and resumed fighting.