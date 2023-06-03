Maharashtra: Husband, his brother held after woman’s headless body is found at beach | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Hours after the beheaded body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag in a coastal area in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police on Saturday arrested her husband and brother-in-law, for allegedly killing her. Earlier on Friday, the body was found on the shore at Pali within the limits of the Uttan Sagari police station.

Deceased identified as Anjali Mintu Singh

As per the updates, the body had tattoos of a trishul (trident) and ‘damru’ (hourglass-like drum) and letters ‘OM’ on the arm. The body was said to be of a woman aged 20-35. However, after working on various inputs, police identified her as Anjali Mintu Singh (23), a resident of Rajavali Gaon Road, Naigaon (E).

The police taking further action took into custody her husband Mintu Rambrij Singh (31), a security guard, and his brother Chun Chun Rambrij Singh (35), who works as a security supervisor.

Brother confessed to the crime

As per an official, her husband and brother-in-law confessed to the crime as they suspected her character. According to senior inspector Dadaram Karande of Uttan Sagari police station, Mintu Rambrij Singh and Chun Chun Rambrij Singh killed Anjali on May 24.

As per a report of PTI, they severed the head and stuffed the trunk in a bag and threw it in the sea. The bag washed ashore at Uttan on Friday. The official said they are yet to find out where the brothers disposed of the head, adding that no missing person complaint was filed by the victim’s family members.

