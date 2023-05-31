Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra: Man sets ablaze 20-year-old woman in Mumbai's Dharavi area | DETAILS

Maharashtra: A shocking case from Maharashtra's Mumbai has sent shockwaves through the country as a man has been arrested for setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area. According to police, a case has been registered that the accused named Nandkishore Patel under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. The victim is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital and has suffered 70 percent burn injuries. Her health condition is said to be critical.

Police further informed that an investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the heinous act.

What police informed?

"A man, Nandkishore Patel arrested for setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in Dharavi area of Mumbai. Case registered against him u/s 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. The woman admitted to Sion Hospital under critical condition with 70% burns. A police investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the act," said Mumbai Police.

Delhi's Shahbad Dairy murder case

Earlier, a crime incident from the national capital left everyone dumbstruck as a man named Sahil stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend Sakshi multiple times and bludgeoned her to death on Sunday. He later confessed to his crime, sources said. The accused was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to the police, the accused has also said that he has 'no regrets' over the crime. Police said the girl had 34 wounds on her body.

The whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the crime spot and surprisingly, none of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm. The accused was produced before a court today and was sent to Police custody for 2 days.

