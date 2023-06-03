Maharashtra: Girl dies of electrocution in Mumbai; private power company booked for negligence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESEANTATIVE The deceased girl, Sehreen Sheikh, was playing with her friends when the incident took place.

Maharashtra : A girl dies while her two friends were injured by electrocution when they came in contact with a live wire while playing outside their house at Vakola in Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night in Davari Nagar locality, an official said.

The deceased girl, Sehreen Sheikh, was playing with her friends -Tanishka Shinde and Vaishnavi Malave, - outside their house around 10.30 pm. When Sheikh tried to lift an iron angle used in construction work, she got electrocuted as the metal object came in contact with a live wire that had got snapped and fell on it, the official of Vakola police station said.

The girl's two friends, who are of the same age as hers, got injured in the incident, he said. A passerby saw the mishap and tried to save the girls. He and some local residents rushed the minors to a nearby hospital, where Sheikh was declared dead. Her two friends are undergoing treatment there, the official added.

"Police have registered a case against the unidentified staff of a private electricity company that is involved in the incident under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (causing death by negligence). Nobody has been arrested so far and investigation is underway," the official said.

