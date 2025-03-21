Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts rainfall with thunderstorms, check full forecast Maharashtra weather update: The weather office has issued the alert for North Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidharbha regions. However, there is no rainfall alert for Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Maharashtra and predicted unseasonal rains with thunderstorms for the state at isolated locations. The prediction from the IMD comes after a heatwave in parts of the state last week.

The weather office has issued the alert for North Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidharbha regions. However, there is no rainfall alert for Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions. The IMD said the weather will continue to remain dry and windy for the next few days.

The development comes as Mumbai has been witnessing partly cloudy skies and windy weather from the last couple of days. The maximum temperature on Friday in Mumbai was was 34 degrees Celsius and minimum was 22.7 degrees Celsius.

The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD said for the next 48 hours for Mumbai City and Suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius.

IMD Mumbai Director Sunil Kamble told FPJ that there are chances of rains with thunderstorms in parts of the state and Yellow alert has been issued and there is no alert issued for Mumbai for unseasonal rains.